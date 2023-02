(RTTNews) - Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) shares are surging more than 66 percent on Friday morning on reports of acquisition of its shares by an investor group.

BAER shares are currently at $7.36, up 66.40 percent from the previous close of $4.2 on a volume of 20,358,129.

