Bridger Aerospace Names Sam Davis President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER, BAERW), an aerial firefighting company, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Sam Davis President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 17.

Davis, 41, has been serving as interim CEO since July 2024, when former CEO Timothy Sheehy resigned to run for the U.S. Senate in the State of Montana.

He joined Bridger Aerospace in 2019 as Controller and, prior to being named Interim CEO, served as Chief of Staff. Prior to Bridger, Davis spent four years at Oracle, Inc. and before that at Meltwater and Natus Medical, Inc.

Regarding the past eight months of Davis' leadership, Jeffrey Kelter, Executive Chairman, said, "Under Sams leadership, Bridger has achieved significant milestones including strong top-line growth, substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow for the year. His stellar performance over what has been a seamless transition period has cemented our confidence that he is the right person to execute Bridgers vision."

With wildfires now being a year-round threat, evidenced by the firm's work in Los Angeles in January and current work in Oklahoma, Bridger is prepared to deploy its fleet wherever needed to save lives, property and the environment, Davis added.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Bridger Aerospace shares were losing around 2 percent to trade at $1.810.

