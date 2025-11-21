Markets
Bridger Aerospace Group CFO Eric Gerratt To Retire, Anne Hayes To Be Deputy CFO

November 21, 2025 — 08:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER), Friday announced the planned retirement of Chief Financial Officer Eric Gerratt.

In light of this planned move, the company has also announced the appointment of Director Anne Hayes as Deputy CFO and the appointment of Ernie Freedman as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Most recently, Hayes served at Quadrant Capital Advisors in New York.

Commenting on the appointment, Gerratt commented, "I am confident in Anne's ability to lead and support the Bridger team as it continues to grow and deliver for its customers, shareholders and team members."

In the pre-market hours, BAER is trading at $1.74, down 2.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

