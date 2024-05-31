Bridger Aerospace Executives Resign, Board Members Elected

An update from Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings (BAER) is now available.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings has announced the resignation of McAndrew Rudisill, the Chief Investment Officer and board member, as well as Todd Hirsch, another director. Both resignations were effective immediately and were not due to disagreements with the company. Additionally, Blackstone waived its rights to nominate directors to the board. During the Annual Meeting, four Class II director nominees were elected for a three-year term, and Crowe LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year.

