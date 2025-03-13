BRIDGER AEROSPACE Earnings Results: $BAER Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGER AEROSPACE ($BAER) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $15,590,000, beating estimates of $9,894,000 by $5,696,000.

BRIDGER AEROSPACE Insider Trading Activity

BRIDGER AEROSPACE insiders have traded $BAER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J MUCHMORE (Chief Legal Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,730 shares for an estimated $133,494 .

. ERIC L GERRATT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,537 shares for an estimated $80,121 .

. SAMUEL CARL DAVIS (Interim CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,636 shares for an estimated $66,407.

BRIDGER AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGER AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRIDGER AEROSPACE Government Contracts

We have seen $11,646,515 of award payments to $BAER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

