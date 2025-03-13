BRIDGER AEROSPACE Earnings Results: $BAER Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGER AEROSPACE ($BAER) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $15,590,000, beating estimates of $9,894,000 by $5,696,000.
BRIDGER AEROSPACE Insider Trading Activity
BRIDGER AEROSPACE insiders have traded $BAER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES J MUCHMORE (Chief Legal Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,730 shares for an estimated $133,494.
- ERIC L GERRATT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,537 shares for an estimated $80,121.
- SAMUEL CARL DAVIS (Interim CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,636 shares for an estimated $66,407.
BRIDGER AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGER AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 433,723 shares (+192.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $923,829
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 283,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,376
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 249,449 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531,326
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 211,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $470,116
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 177,811 shares (+456.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,737
- STATE STREET CORP added 77,658 shares (+269.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,411
- ASPIRIANT, LLC removed 65,237 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,954
BRIDGER AEROSPACE Government Contracts
We have seen $11,646,515 of award payments to $BAER over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXCLUSIVE USE (EU) FIXED WING (FW) FLIGHT SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT.: $2,873,088
- BIA EXCLUSIVE USE AIR ATTACK WITH CAMERA SENSOR AND AIRBORNE REMOTE SENSOR OPERATOR AT DESIGNATED BASES: OK...: $2,678,714
- TASK ORDER FOR THE 2025 WILDLAND FIRE SEASON UNDER CONTRACT 140D0423D0083 FOR AN EXCLUSIVE USE (EU) FIXED W...: $2,432,950
- BIA EXCLUSIVE USE AIR ATTACK WITH CAMERA SENSOR AND AIRBORNE REMOTE SENSOR OPERATOR AT DESIGNATED BASES: BE...: $2,106,998
- 1005-101524 N203KQ PKG-65881: $234,864
