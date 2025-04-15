Bridger Aerospace Appoints Meghan Pasricha as Independent Director to Strengthen Board Expertise

Bridger Aerospace appointed Meghan Pasricha as an independent director, expanding the Board to nine members.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc., a leading aerial firefighting company, announced the appointment of Meghan Pasricha as an independent director, expanding the Board back to nine members. Chairman Jeffrey Kelter praised her extensive expertise in credit and capital solutions, which will aid the company's growth strategy. Pasricha expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with the board and executive team to enhance long-term growth and stakeholder value. Currently a Partner at Galvanize Climate Solutions, she has a robust background in finance and investment, including prior roles at Riverstone Holdings and The Carlyle Group, and is also involved in nonprofit youth leadership initiatives. Bridger Aerospace, based in Belgrade, Montana, provides critical wildfire management services to government entities domestically and abroad.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Meghan Pasricha as an independent director reinforces the Board with expertise in credit and capital solutions, critical for the company's growth strategy.

Adding Pasricha brings the Board back to 9 members, potentially enhancing decision-making and governance structure.

Pasricha's experience in finance and asset management, particularly in energy and infrastructure, aligns with Bridger's focus on optimizing capital and driving long-term growth.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new independent director may indicate previous board instability or gaps in expertise that needed to be filled, which could raise concerns about governance.



The emphasis on optimizing capital structure may suggest current financial challenges or inefficiencies within the company's existing financing strategy.



FAQ

Who is Meghan Pasricha?

Meghan Pasricha is a new independent director at Bridger Aerospace, bringing expertise in credit and capital solutions.

What role will Meghan Pasricha play at Bridger Aerospace?

She will leverage her expertise to help optimize the company's capital structure and support growth plans.

How many members are on Bridger Aerospace's Board now?

The appointment of Meghan Pasricha returns the Board size to 9 members.

What is Bridger Aerospace known for?

Bridger Aerospace is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, providing wildfire management services.

Where is Bridger Aerospace located?

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Belgrade, Montana.

Full Release



BELGRADE, Mont., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger”, “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced the appointment of Meghan Pasricha as an independent director, returning the size of the Board to 9 members.





Jeffrey Kelter, Bridger’s Chairman, commented, “Meghan has a wealth of expertise in credit and capital solutions that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth plans. We look forward to leveraging her experience as we seek to optimize our capital structure.”





Meghan Pasricha stated, "I am looking forward to working with Bridger’s mission-driven board and executive team as we focus on leveraging the infrastructure to drive long-term growth and financial performance and create value for the Company’s stakeholders."





Pasricha, age 39, currently serves as a Partner at Galvanize Climate Solutions, a global asset management firm, delivering performance-driven investment strategies focused on the business of decarbonization. Before joining Galvanize, Pasricha was a Managing Director at Riverstone Holdings, a global private markets asset management firm dedicated to real assets investing primarily in energy, power and infrastructure. With nearly 10 years of direct lending experience at Riverstone, Pasricha sourced, structured, and led financing solutions to asset-backed energy companies. She also served as President of a water solutions company. Prior to Riverstone, Pasricha was a private equity investor at The Carlyle Group, and she began her career at UBS Investment Bank. Pasricha is the Co-Founder of Women in Climate Investing & Finance (“WICIF”). Beyond her work in finance, she is the Co-Founder and CEO of a nonprofit focused on youth leadership and community service. Pasricha graduated from Harvard College, magna cum laude, and earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.







About Bridger Aerospace







Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at



https://www.bridgeraerospace.com



.







Investor Contacts







Alison Ziegler





Darrow Associates





201-220-2678







aziegler@darrowir.com





