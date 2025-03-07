Bridger Aerospace to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Bridger Aerospace will release Q4 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call to discuss.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on March 13, 2025, after market close. The company's management will host a conference call to discuss these results and future business outlook on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested individuals can join the call by phone or via a live broadcast on their Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available until March 20, 2025. Bridger Aerospace, based in Belgrade, Montana, is a leading aerial firefighting company serving federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, domestically and internationally.

Potential Positives

Bridger Aerospace is announcing its financial results for Q4 2024, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with its shareholders.

Bridger Aerospace's position as one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies highlights its significant role in an essential industry, potentially attracting interest from investors.

The availability of an audio replay of the conference call ensures that stakeholders have continued access to important information, enhancing investor relations.

Potential Negatives

Rescheduling the release of financial results could indicate delayed financial performance transparency, which may raise concerns among investors.

The lack of detailed financial information ahead of the results announcement may lead to uncertainty regarding the company's financial health.

The focus on a scheduled conference call implies potential issues that management feels necessitate further discussion, possibly signaling underlying business challenges.

FAQ

What date will Bridger Aerospace release its fourth quarter financial results?

Bridger Aerospace will release its fourth quarter financial results on March 13, 2025.

How can I access the investor conference call?

You can access the investor conference call by dialing 800-579-2543 or 785-424-1789.

What time does the conference call start?

The conference call will start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until March 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Bridger Aerospace?

More information about Bridger Aerospace can be found on their website at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

$BAER Insider Trading Activity

$BAER insiders have traded $BAER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J MUCHMORE (Chief Legal Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,730 shares for an estimated $133,494 .

. ERIC L GERRATT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,537 shares for an estimated $80,121 .

. SAMUEL CARL DAVIS (Interim CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,636 shares for an estimated $66,407.

$BAER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $BAER stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BELGRADE, Mont., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market close.





Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and the business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-579-2543 or 785-424-1789. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at





htt





p





s://ir.bridgeraerospace.com





.





An audio replay will be available through March 20, 2025, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11158317. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com





https://ir.bridg





e





raerospace.com





.







About Bridger Aerospace







Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at





https://w





w





w.bridgera





e





rospace.com





.







Investor Contacts







Alison Ziegler





Darrow Associates





201-220-2678









aziegler@darrowir.com







