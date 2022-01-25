Bridgepoint sells Element Materials Technology to Temasek

Contributors
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Emma-Victoria Farr Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singaporean investor Temasek has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from Bridgepoint for an undisclosed amount, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singaporean investor Temasek has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from Bridgepoint for an undisclosed amount, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Temasek has been a minority shareholder in Element, which offers testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, since 2019.

Element generates annual revenue of around 1 billion dollars and has grown at over 20% per year over the last decade.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by Jason Neely)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters