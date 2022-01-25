Bridgepoint sells Element Materials Technology to Temasek

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singaporean investor Temasek has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from Bridgepoint for an undisclosed amount, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Temasek has been a minority shareholder in Element, which offers testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, since 2019.

Element generates annual revenue of around 1 billion dollars and has grown at over 20% per year over the last decade.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by Jason Neely)

