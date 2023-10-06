BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) Price Target Increased by 8.54% to 269.03

The average one-year price target for BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) has been revised to 269.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 247.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 360.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.73% from the latest reported closing price of 184.60 / share.

BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 Maintains 4.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 129,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 33,405K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 12.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,275K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,390K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 5.24% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 18,198K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,182K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 24.85% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 14,642K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 21.50% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 5,621K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,957K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 23.37% over the last quarter.

