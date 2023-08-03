BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) Price Target Decreased by 7.18% to 248.88

The average one-year price target for BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) has been revised to 248.88 / share. This is an decrease of 7.18% from the prior estimate of 268.13 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 360.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.82% from the latest reported closing price of 181.90 / share.

BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 Maintains 4.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.13%, an increase of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 131,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 33,961K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,390K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 9.48% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 18,182K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,507K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 12.01% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 14,681K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 1.97% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 5,957K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

