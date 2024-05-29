Bridgepoint Group Executes Share Buyback

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 24,670 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 230.00 to 236.80 pence per share, with an average price of 233.5905 pence. The transaction was conducted in accordance with the share buyback program announced in October 2023 and took place via the London Stock Exchange. Following the buyback, these shares will be cancelled, which may potentially impact the stock’s value and outstanding share count.

For further insights into GB:BPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.