Bridgepoint eyes $4.4 billion sale of MotoGP rights holder - Sky News

March 02, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Adds details from Sky News report

March 2 (Reuters) - British private investment company Bridgepoint Group BPTB.Lis in advanced talks to sell Dorna Sports, which holds the commercial rights to MotoGP, in a bid to raise 3.5 billion pounds ($4.43 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

MotoGP is the top division of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the sport's highest class of events.

Bridgepoint declined to comment on the report.

Liberty Media FWONA.O, which also owns Formula One, is said to be the frontrunner to buy Dorna, although it is reportedly facing competition from a number of rival bidders.

Liberty Media also has publicly listed tracking groups for its interest in Formula One and event ticketing firm LiveNation.

Dorna Sports and Liberty Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

London-listed Bridgepoint, which owns close to 40% of Dorna, is trying to close the deal within few weeks, Sky News said citing a single source.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

