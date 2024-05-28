News & Insights

Bridgepoint Executes Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 25,492 ordinary shares at an average price of 234.2450 pence each, as part of its programme announced in October 2023. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange and the shares will subsequently be cancelled, indicating the company’s confidence in its own stock value.

