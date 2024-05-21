News & Insights

Bridgepoint Completes Share Buyback Transaction

May 21, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 30,311 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 234.80 to 243.40 pence per share, with an average price of 239.6264 pence. These shares were acquired through J.P. Morgan Securities in accordance with the London Stock Exchange rules and will subsequently be cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing buyback program initiated in October 2023.

