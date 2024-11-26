Bridgeline Digital launches Conversational Search feature

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) has launched Conversational Search, the latest addition to its HawkSearch platform. Powered by Generative AI through Smart Response, this innovation leverages natural language capabilities to transform ordinary searches into conversational interactions. Conversational Search empowers businesses to: Turn Searches into Quality Conversations: Engage users with intelligent responses that guide them to relevant products and content, fostering deeper connections. Leverage Smart Response: Maintain conversation threads, link users to relevant results, and configure prompts for personalized, context-aware interactions. Harness Natural Language Processing: Understand user intent and phrasing to deliver accurate, meaningful search results. Enable Contextual Refinement: Allow users to refine queries or ask follow-up questions without restating their initial context, creating a smoother search journey. Deliver Personalization: Leverage user preferences and history to provide tailored search results that resonate with individual needs.

