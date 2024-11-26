News & Insights

Stocks
BLIN

Bridgeline Digital launches Conversational Search feature

November 26, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) has launched Conversational Search, the latest addition to its HawkSearch platform. Powered by Generative AI through Smart Response, this innovation leverages natural language capabilities to transform ordinary searches into conversational interactions. Conversational Search empowers businesses to: Turn Searches into Quality Conversations: Engage users with intelligent responses that guide them to relevant products and content, fostering deeper connections. Leverage Smart Response: Maintain conversation threads, link users to relevant results, and configure prompts for personalized, context-aware interactions. Harness Natural Language Processing: Understand user intent and phrasing to deliver accurate, meaningful search results. Enable Contextual Refinement: Allow users to refine queries or ask follow-up questions without restating their initial context, creating a smoother search journey. Deliver Personalization: Leverage user preferences and history to provide tailored search results that resonate with individual needs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.