Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The US$14m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$8.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$757k, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bridgeline Digital's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Bridgeline Digital, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of -61% is expected, NasdaqCM:BLIN Earnings Per Share Growth August 22nd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bridgeline Digital given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

