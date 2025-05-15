BRIDGELINE DIGITAL Earnings Results: $BLIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL ($BLIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $3,880,000, missing estimates of $4,003,500 by $-123,500.
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGELINE DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC added 1,317,194 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,949,447
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 143,093 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,777
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 67,625 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,085
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 37,613 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,428
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 31,327 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,363
- UBS GROUP AG removed 23,773 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,184
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,207
