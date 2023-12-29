Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Q4 Loss Widens, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Bridgeline Digital BLIN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 77 cents per share, which was much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents per share. The company had incurred a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $3.8 million decreased 8.2% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Bridgeline's core product revenues were stable, while legacy product revenues decreased substantially as several major clients were seen winding down their licenses.



In fiscal 2023, Bridgeline signed new customer contracts worth more than $6 million and had a revenue renewal rate of more than 90%.

Quarter Details

Bridgeline’s subscription revenues (81% of revenues) decreased 8.8% year over year to $3.1 million. Digital Engagement Services revenues (19% of revenues) decreased 5.3% to $0.7 million.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Bridgeline booked an additional 27 sales contracts or $900 thousand in contract value, adding $375 thousand in annual recurring revenue (ARR).



In the quarter under review, Bridgeline provided new licenses to leading technology providers like Spectrum Control, Saviynt and Project Insight, as well as industrial distributors like Trident Enterprises and Filters Fast.



In the reported quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin was 67.7% compared with 71.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 25.2%, which contracted 720 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 21.1%, down 120 bps year over year.



Research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 28% compared with 17.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Depreciation and amortization expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 10.1% compared with 9.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Goodwill impairment expenses were $7.5 million, while restructuring and acquisition-related expenses were $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Bridgeline incurred a non-GAAP loss from operations of $8.2 million compared with a non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Bridgeline had cash equivalents of $2.38 million compared with $2.61 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

