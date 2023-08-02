Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 3.23

The average one-year price target for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) has been revised to 3.23 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.87% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgeline Digital. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLIN is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 58.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 94.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 144K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 61.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 47.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 32K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bridgeline Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridgeline enables marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Engage prospects and build customer relationships across multiple channels – empowering you to: attract, engage, nurture & convert! Bridgeline Digital helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline enables customers to maximize revenue, improve customer loyalty, enhance employee knowledge, and reduce operational costs. The Bridgeline Unbound Product Suite deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The Bridgeline platform powers websites, online stores, portals and intranets for thousands of customers that range from small and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. Bridgeline has been recognized numerous times as a leader in Content Management, Commerce and Marketing Automation and has won multiple industry awards. Bridgeline Digital is headquartered near Boston with additional locations in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, New York & California. Bridgeline has thousands of customers ranging from mid market organizations to divisions within Fortune 1,000 companies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.