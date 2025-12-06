Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 4.71

The average one-year price target for Bridgeline Digital (NasdaqCM:BLIN) has been revised to $4.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $4.14 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.67 to a high of $4.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 348.80% from the latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgeline Digital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLIN is 0.02%, an increase of 33.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 2,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 1,389K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 22.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 172K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 54.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 54K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 28.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIN by 39.45% over the last quarter.

