Bridgeline Digital announces global manufacturer, distributor chose HawkSearch

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) announced a leading manufacturer and distributor of life safety gear, equipment, and training for first responders and law enforcement selected HawkSearch to improve their on-site search and merchandising powered by Salesforce (CRM) Commerce Cloud. The distributor will use HawkSearch to enhance website performance by delivering a more tailored search experience.
