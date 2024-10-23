News & Insights

Bridgeline Digital announces global manufacturer, distributor chose HawkSearch

October 23, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) announced a leading manufacturer and distributor of life safety gear, equipment, and training for first responders and law enforcement selected HawkSearch to improve their on-site search and merchandising powered by Salesforce (CRM) Commerce Cloud. The distributor will use HawkSearch to enhance website performance by delivering a more tailored search experience.

