BridgeBio's BBP-418 Shows Strong Phase 3 Results In LGMD2I/R9

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) has reported positive interim results from its Phase 3 FORTIFY trial of BBP-418, in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, demonstrating consistent efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) is a rare, inherited muscle-wasting disease caused by mutations in the FKRP gene. It leads to progressive weakness in the hips and shoulders, often making walking and daily activities difficult. Over time, many patients lose mobility and require wheelchairs. With no approved therapies available, treatment today is limited to supportive care.

Against this backdrop, the FORTIFY trial was designed to evaluate whether BBP-418 could slow or even reverse disease progression.

The interim analysis, presented at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical and Scientific Conference, showed early separation from placebo on the 100-meter timed test, with improvements in ambulation evident as early as three months.

At 12 months, patients treated with BBP-418 completed the test about 31 seconds faster than those on placebo. The therapy also produced sustained reductions in serum creatine kinase, a key biomarker of muscle damage, with nearly 60% of patients achieving levels within twice the upper limit of normal and more than one-third reaching normalization.

Safety findings were encouraging, with BBP-418 generally well tolerated and adverse events comparable to placebo. No treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths were reported. Common side effects were mild to moderate.

Based on these results, BridgeBio plans to submit an NDA in the first half of 2026, with a potential U.S. launch in late 2026 or early 2027. If approved, BBP-418, could become the first therapy for LGMD2I/R9, and potentially the first approved treatment for any form of limb-gridle muscular dystrophy.

BridgeBio is also preparing to expand studies of BBP-418 into younger patients under 12 years of age and into other LGMD subtypes, including LGMD2M and LGMD2U.

BBIO has traded between $2.94 and $6.95 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading session at $71.39, down 3.94%. During overnight trading, the stock fell further to $69.82, down 2.20%.

