Markets
BBIO

BridgeBio?Pharma: Early CANaspire Trial Results Show Potential Of BBP-812

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio?Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) reported promising pharmacodynamic data from the first two participants dosed in CANaspire, a phase 1/2 clinical trial of BBP-812, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Canavan disease. The company said the initial pharmacodynamic results for two participants show unprecedented decreases in N-acetylaspartate in the brain and urine, suggesting the therapy is producing functional ASPA enzyme.

From a safety standpoint, IV infusions of BBP-812 have been well-tolerated. No participants have experienced a treatment-related serious adverse event.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular