BioTech
BBIO

BridgeBio Shares Jump After Phase 3 Achondroplasia Trial Of Infigratinib Meets Primary Endpoint

February 12, 2026 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 PROPEL 3 study evaluating oral infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, a genetic bone growth disorder and the most common form of dwarfism, sending shares up more than 14% in pre-market trading.

The one-year pivotal trial enrolled children aged 3 to less than 18 years with open growth plates. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in annualized height velocity (AHV) at Week 52 compared with placebo. The mean treatment difference versus placebo was +2.10 cm per year, with a least squares (LS) mean difference of +1.74 cm per year.

Consistent with the primary outcome, the secondary endpoint of absolute AHV at Week 52 also showed significant improvement. Patients treated with infigratinib achieved an LS mean absolute AHV of 5.96 cm per year, compared with 4.22 cm per year for placebo — the highest LS mean absolute AHV reported to date in a randomized achondroplasia trial, the company said.

Further, oral infigratinib was well tolerated, with no discontinuations or serious adverse events related to the drug.

BridgeBio said it plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the second half of 2026 for achondroplasia. The company also intends to accelerate development of infigratinib in hypochondroplasia and is currently enrolling patients in the observational run-in for a Phase 3 trial.

BridgeBio shares closed Wednesday at $73.33, up 1.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.