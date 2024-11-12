BridgeBio reports Q3 EPS (86c), consensus (98c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.7M, consensus $3.76M. “I’m grateful for the continued progress that we have seen across our late-stage pipeline, and I’m excited for the upcoming opportunity to serve patients with ATTR-CM in the commercial marketplace,” said Dr. Neil Kumar, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of BridgeBio (BBIO). “Underpinning this headway is a corporate experiment we have been conducting for over 9 years now that posits a new type of biotech business model, and so I’m also proud to have released our first case study in The Journal of Portfolio Management, highlighting salient elements of that model.”

