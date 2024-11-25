BridgeBio price target raised to $49 from $43 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on BridgeBio (BBIO) to $49 from $43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Acoramidis received regulatory approval with the label underscoring cardiovascular hospitalization and mortality reduction benefits, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

