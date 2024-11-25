BridgeBio price target raised to $48 from $45 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Greg Harrison raised the firm’s price target on BridgeBio (BBIO) to $48 from $45 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm believes the approval of TTR stabilizer acoramidis is a major victory for the company, which will now enter the commercial stage with its first product launch, the analyst tells investors. Additionally, Scotiabank believes the company is well equipped to deliver on a successful launch.

