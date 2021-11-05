BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) investors will be pleased with their 26% return over the last year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) share price is up 26%, but that's less than the broader market return. We'll need to follow BridgeBio Pharma for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

BridgeBio Pharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, BridgeBio Pharma's revenue grew by 55%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. To be blunt the 26% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It could be that the stock was previously over-hyped, or that losses are causing concern for the market, but this could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on BridgeBio Pharma

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that BridgeBio Pharma are up 26% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 33%. We regret to inform any shareholders that the share price dropped another 4.9% in the last three months. It's possible that this is just a short term share price setback. If the business executes and delivers key metric growth, it could definitely be worth putting on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with BridgeBio Pharma (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

BridgeBio Pharma is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

