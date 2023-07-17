News & Insights

US Markets
BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma's heart disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

July 17, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adding share movement and additional data from the study

July 17 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a kind of heart disease showed statistically significant improvement in reducing hospitalizations in a late-stage study, sending shares up 64%.

The company said no safety concerns were identified in patients, adding that it intends to submit marketing applications to the US Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2023, with regulatory filings in additional markets to follow in 2024.

The drug, acoramidis, is being developed to treat a rare disease that can lead to heart failure, the company said.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.