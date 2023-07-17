BridgeBio Pharma's heart disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

Adding share movement and additional data from the study

July 17 (Reuters) - BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a kind of heart disease showed statistically significant improvement in reducing hospitalizations in a late-stage study, sending shares up 64%.

The company said no safety concerns were identified in patients, adding that it intends to submit marketing applications to the US Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2023, with regulatory filings in additional markets to follow in 2024.

The drug, acoramidis, is being developed to treat a rare disease that can lead to heart failure, the company said.

