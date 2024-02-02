BridgeBio Pharma Shares Positive Results From Phase 3 Study Of Acoramidis In ATTR-CM

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Friday shared positive results from the phase 3 study of acoramidis in adults with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), conducted by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease in Japan.

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, maintains an exclusive license with BridgeBio's affiliate, Eidos Therapeutics to develop and sell acoramidis in Japan.

In this study, no mortality was reported in patients treated with acoramidis for 30 months. The drug was well tolerated with no safety signals of potential clinical concern identified.

BridgeBio said that the results were consistent with its ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 trial, in which the primary endpoint was met.

Results from the trial support regulatory submission in Japan, the company said in a statement.

