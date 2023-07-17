BridgeBio Pharma Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Study Of Acoramidis; Stock Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) reported positive results from ATTRibute-CM, a Phase 3 study of acoramidis in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. Key findings from the trial include: a highly statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint; an 81% on-treatment survival rate; a highly statistically significant relative risk reduction of 50% on frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalization. The company noted that it consistently observed a statistically significant treatment effect at 30 months across additional measured markers of morbidity, quality of life, and function.

BridgeBio Pharma plans to submit NDA to the FDA before the end of 2023, with regulatory filings in additional markets to follow in 2024.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma are up 59% in pre-market trade on Monday.

