BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Prices Offering Of $250 Mln Of Shares

March 06, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, on Wednesday announced the pricing of public offering of 8,620,690 shares at $29 per share, to raise about $250 million. The drug maker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,293,103 shares. BridgeBio said the offering is scheduled to close on or about March 8.

J.P. Morgan, Cantor and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers, whereas Raymond James is acting as lead manager.

