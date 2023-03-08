Markets
BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Prices 8.823 Mln Public Offering At $17 Per Share

March 08, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8.823 million shares at $17 per share.

The firm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.323 million shares.

The gross proceeds from the offering are projected to be around $150 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.