BridgeBio Pharma Prices 8.823 Mln Public Offering At $17 Per Share

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8.823 million shares at $17 per share.

The firm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.323 million shares.

The gross proceeds from the offering are projected to be around $150 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.