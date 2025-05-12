BridgeBio Pharma to Present Key Findings on Acoramidis at Heart Failure Association Congress 2025

BridgeBio Pharma will present findings on acoramidis for ATTR-CM at the Heart Failure Association Congress in May 2025.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. announced that it will present research findings related to its drug acoramidis for treating variant transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the upcoming Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the ESC in Belgrade, Serbia, from May 17 to 20, 2025. The presentations include one rapid-fire abstract on the drug's impact on serum TTR levels and two moderated ePosters detailing its effects on functional capacity, quality of life, all-cause mortality, hospitalization, and a post-hoc analysis on the lower incidence of atrial fibrillation-related events in patients with ATTR-CM. Additional ePosters will focus on disease progression, the time to diagnosis of ATTR-CM, and causes of death among patients. Acoramidis is indicated to improve outcomes in adults with ATTR-CM, with some reported side effects remaining mild. BridgeBio is dedicated to developing transformative treatments for genetic diseases.

Potential Positives

BridgeBio Pharma is set to present four significant abstracts and three moderated ePosters at the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the ESC, highlighting positive clinical outcomes associated with their treatment, acoramidis, for patients with variant transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

The presentation of data from the ATTRibute-CM study underscores the company's commitment to addressing genetic diseases and provides valuable insights into the treatment's impact on quality of life and health outcomes for patients.

Findings from the post-hoc analysis showing a lower incidence of atrial fibrillation-related events in patients treated with acoramidis may enhance its appeal as a treatment option in the cardiomyopathy space.

BridgeBio's active participation in a prominent congress demonstrates the company’s engagement with the broader medical community, potentially strengthening relationships with healthcare professionals and researchers in the field.

Potential Negatives

Adverse reactions associated with the treatment, including diarrhea (11.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5%), may raise concerns regarding the safety profile of Attruby (acoramidis).

The press release emphasizes adverse reactions but indicates that their resolution did not lead to discontinuation, which could imply a lack of efficacy perceived by some patients.

The focus on new ePosters and abstracts could indicate that previous data or trials may not have met expectations, necessitating further presentation of results to sustain investor and public interest.

FAQ

What is BridgeBio Pharma's focus?

BridgeBio Pharma focuses on developing biopharmaceuticals for genetic diseases, specifically transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

What is ATTR-CM?

ATTR-CM stands for variant transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart due to amyloid protein buildup.

When will the presentations occur at the Heart Failure Congress?

The presentations will take place from May 17 to May 20, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia.

What are the key findings related to acoramidis?

Key findings include improvements in serum TTR levels and decreased incidence of atrial fibrillation-related events with acoramidis treatment.

How is acoramidis administered?

Acoramidis is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for adults with ATTR-CM to reduce cardiovascular death and hospitalizations.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one rapid-fire abstract and two moderated ePosters on the clinical outcomes and quality of life measures provided by acoramidis in variant transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and one moderated ePoster on a post-hoc analysis of the lower incidence rate of atrial fibrillation-related events in patients with ATTR-CM, all from the ATTRibute-CM study will be shared at the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the ESC (Heart Failure 2025), taking place in Belgrade, Serbia on May 17 - 20, 2025.





In addition to the four abstracts, three moderated ePosters will be shared on the disease progression of ATTR-CM in a real-world setting, a retrospective cohort study on manifestation to diagnosis of ATTR-CM, and data on the cause of death of ATTR-CM patients in the ATTRibute-CM study.









Rapid-fire Abstract











Acoramidis Improves Serum TTR Levels in Patients with Wild-type or Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM









Presenter:



Anique Ducharme, M.D., Université de Montréal, CAN







Date:



Tuesday, May 20 at 8:30 am CEST/2:30 am ET









Moderated ePosters:











Effect of Acoramidis on Functional Capacity and Quality of Life in Patients with Variant ATTR-CM: Results from ATTRibute-CM









Presenter:



Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







Effect of Acoramidis on All-cause Mortality, Cardiovascular Hospitalization and NT-proBNP in Variant ATTR-CM: Results from ATTRibute-CM









Presenter:



Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







Acoramidis Treatment Is Associated with a Lower Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation-related Events in Patients with ATTR-CM: A Post Hoc Analysis of the ATTRibute-CM trial









Presenter:



Kevin Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, USA







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







Disease Progression Among Patients Receiving Tafamidis for ATTR-CM in a Real-world Setting









Presenter:



Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, USA







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







Cause of Death in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from the ATTRibute-CM study









Presenter:



Laura Obici, M.D., University of Pavia, ESP







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







Time from First Recorded Clinical Manifestation to Diagnosis of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Retrospective Cohort Study Using U.S. Claims Data









Presenter:



Joshua Mitchell, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, USA







Date:



Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET







About





Attruby™ (acoramidis)









INDICATION







Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Adverse Reactions







Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).







About BridgeBio







