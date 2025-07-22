BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q2 Financial Results and Business Updates on August 5, 2025

BridgeBio Pharma will release Q2 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 pm ET.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced it will release its second quarter financial results and business updates after market close on August 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results and program updates will take place at 4:30 pm ET the same day, with a live webcast available on their website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days. Founded in 2015, BridgeBio is dedicated to developing transformative medicines for genetic diseases, utilizing advances in genetic medicine through its diverse pipeline of programs.

Potential Positives

BridgeBio Pharma will release its second quarter financial results and updates, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call following the results demonstrates a commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing additional context on business developments.

BridgeBio's focus on discovering and delivering transformative medicines for genetic diseases highlights its innovative approach in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The company’s extensive pipeline, ranging from early science to advanced clinical trials, suggests strong growth potential and ongoing research initiatives.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are BridgeBio's second quarter financial results release details?

BridgeBio will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the BridgeBio conference call?

You can access the conference call by visiting the “Events & Presentations” page on BridgeBio's investor website.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days after the event.

When is the BridgeBio conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 pm ET on August 5, 2025.

What is the main focus of BridgeBio Pharma?

BridgeBio focuses on discovering and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,565,616 shares for an estimated $260,989,998 .

. NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,037,699 shares for an estimated $37,556,804 .

. FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800

ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900

BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506 .

. MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

$BBIO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBIO recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BBIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Danielle Brill from Truist Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $76.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/25/2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results and business updates after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. BridgeBio will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and program updates at 4:30 pm ET the same day.





To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at



investor.bridgebio.com/events-and-presentations/



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.





Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link,



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951604231



About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.







BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit







bridgebio.com







and follow us on







LinkedIn







Twitter







Facebook







YouTube







BridgeBio Media Contact:







Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development







contact@bridgebio.com







(650)-789-8220







BridgeBio Investor Contact:







Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance







ir@bridgebio.com





