BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Program Updates on April 29, 2025

BridgeBio Pharma will announce its Q1 financial results and program updates on April 29, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will announce its first quarter financial results and program updates on April 29, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:30 pm ET on the same day, with a live webcast available on the company's website and a replay accessible for 30 days afterward. Founded in 2015, BridgeBio focuses on developing medicines for genetic diseases, with a portfolio that includes various stages of clinical trials. For further information, interested parties can visit the BridgeBio website or contact their communications and investor relations teams.

Potential Positives

BridgeBio Pharma is set to release its first quarter financial results and program updates, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership and gain insights into the company's progress and plans.

This release highlights the company's commitment to addressing genetic diseases, aligning with their focus on transformative medicines and potentially strengthening their market position in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific financial metrics or projections in advance of theearnings callmay raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

No mention of positive developments or milestones achieved since the last earnings report could indicate stagnation in progress or challenges faced by the company.

FAQ

When will BridgeBio release its first quarter financial results?

BridgeBio will release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after market close.

What time is the BridgeBio conference call on April 29, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 pm ET on April 29, 2025.

How can I access the BridgeBio webcast?

You can access the live webcast on the "Events" page in the Investors section of the BridgeBio website.

Will there be a replay of the BridgeBio financial results presentation?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

Where can I find more information about BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.?

For more information, visit BridgeBio's official website at bridgebio.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 6,000,000 shares for an estimated $197,760,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 808,932 shares for an estimated $28,825,414 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,804 shares for an estimated $2,992,985 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE sold 12,875 shares for an estimated $419,499

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results and program updates after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. BridgeBio will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and program updates at 4:30 pm ET the same day.





To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at



https://investor.bridgebio.com/news-and-events/event-calendar



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.





Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link,



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/682276610



.







About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.







BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit





bridgebio.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn







,







Twitter





and





Facebook





.







BridgeBio Contact:







Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications







contact@bridgebio.com











(650)-789-8220





Chinmay Shukla, VP Strategic Finance







IR@bridgebio.com





