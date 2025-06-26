BridgeBio Pharma to Host Investor Webinar on Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy and BBP-418 Progress

BridgeBio Pharma will host a webinar on limb-girdle muscular dystrophy with Dr. Matthew Wicklund on July 11, 2025.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. announced it will host an investor webinar on July 11, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, featuring Dr. Matthew Wicklund from the University of Texas Health Science Center. The webinar will focus on limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), particularly LGMD type 2I/R9, highlighting the disease burden and unmet medical needs. Dr. Wicklund, an expert in the field with extensive clinical trial experience, will be joined by BridgeBio executives to discuss the progress of the company's treatment candidate BBP-418 and expectations for Phase 3 interim analysis results later in 2025. The webinar will be accessible via BridgeBio's website, along with a replay available for 30 days post-event.

Announcement of an investor webinar featuring a leading expert, Dr. Matthew Wicklund, which highlights the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Discussion of the notable progress of BBP-418, a key drug candidate targeting LGMD2I/R9, indicating ongoing advancements in the company’s product development pipeline.

Focus on limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disease with significant unmet medical needs, showcasing BridgeBio's dedication to addressing serious health challenges.

Opportunity for investors to gain insights into upcoming Phase 3 interim analysis results, which could influence future investment and research directions.

None

What is the date and time of the BridgeBio investor webinar?

The BridgeBio investor webinar is scheduled for July 11, 2025, at 8:00 am ET.

How can I access the live webinar for BridgeBio?

You can access the live webcast on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website.

Who will be presenting at the BridgeBio investor webinar?

Matthew Wicklund, M.D., will be presenting at the investor webinar, focusing on limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).

What will be discussed regarding LGMD during the webinar?

The discussion will cover the disease burden, standard of care, and unmet needs for LGMD type 2I/R9.

Will there be a recording of the webinar available?

A replay of the webinar will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the Company will host an investor webinar on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 8:00 am ET with Matthew Wicklund, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology and Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center San Antonio.





Dr. Wicklund will provide an overview of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), specifically focusing on the disease burden, standard of care and unmet needs for those with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) (FKRP-related). He serves as director for the UT Health San Antonio MDA Multidisciplinary Care Center and is a member of the Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Research Network and the Neuromuscular Study Group. Dr. Wicklund has participated in over 35 multi-center clinical trials in the areas of muscular dystrophy, ALS, and myasthenia gravis and has over 200 published articles, chapters and abstracts.





In addition to Dr. Wicklund, executive members of the LGMD2I/R9 program will review the progress of BBP-418 to date and discuss expectations for the Phase 3 interim analysis results expected in the second half of 2025.





To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at





http://investor.bridgebio.com





. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.







About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.







BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit





bridgebio.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Twitter







,







Facebook





, and





YouTube





.







BridgeBio Media Contact:







Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President







contact@bridgebio.com







(650)-789-8220







BridgeBio Investor Contact:







Chinmay Shukla, VP Strategic Finance







ir@bridgebio.com





