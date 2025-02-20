BRIDGEBIO PHARMA Earnings Results: $BBIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA ($BBIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.31 per share, missing estimates of -$1.15 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $5,880,000, beating estimates of $3,549,008 by $2,330,992.

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA Insider Trading Activity

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 5,800,000 shares for an estimated $149,350,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,932 shares for an estimated $23,542,500 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,304 shares for an estimated $2,710,871.

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGEBIO PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

