BridgeBio Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in BridgeBio (BBIO) Pharma with 2,983 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 132.22%. Dec-24 30 calls and Dec-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBIO:
- BridgeBio reports open-label extension data on acoramidis in ATTR-CM
- BridgeBio announces publication of PROPEL 2 data in NEJM
- BridgeBio price target raised to $45 from $44 at Scotiabank
- BridgeBio Pharma Reports Quarterly Loss Amid Restructuring
- BridgeBio reports Q3 EPS (86c), consensus (98c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.