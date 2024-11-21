BridgeBio Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in BridgeBio (BBIO) Pharma with 2,983 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 132.22%. Dec-24 30 calls and Dec-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

