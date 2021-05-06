BridgeBio Pharma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBIO

In trading on Thursday, shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as low as $48.68 per share. BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBIO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.17 per share, with $73.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.