BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Surges 6.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $68.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% loss over the past four weeks.

BridgeBio Pharma’s stock price surge is likely tied to meaningful pipeline progress, especially encouraging late-stage study data for its investigational drug BBP-418 in treating the rare limb-girdle muscular dystrophy which showed meaningful improvements and supported an NDA submission in the first half of 2026. A rapid adoption of Attruby, BBIO’s marketed therapy, as a first-choice treatment for ATTR-CM, has also boosted investor sentiment. Additionally, the company reported a solid unaudited cash position for full-year 2025 ensuring that the company is well funded to support clinical activities.

This rare disease drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%. Revenues are expected to be $150.47 million, up 2459.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BridgeBio Pharma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBIO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

BridgeBio Pharma is a member of the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Bausch Health (BHC), finished the last trading session 2.6% higher at $5.88. BHC has returned -26.3% over the past month.

Bausch's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $1.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.2%. Bausch currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

