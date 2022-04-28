BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) closed at $8.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the rare disease drug developer had lost 15.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BridgeBio Pharma as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BridgeBio Pharma is projected to report earnings of -$1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.73 million, up 1796.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.95 per share and revenue of $75.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.28% and +7.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BridgeBio Pharma should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.