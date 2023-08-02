BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Price Target Increased by 59.14% to 46.35

The average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been revised to 46.35 / share. This is an increase of 59.14% from the prior estimate of 29.13 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from the latest reported closing price of 35.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 15.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.28%, an increase of 67.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 157,100K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 19.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 26,621K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,557K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 69.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 612.81% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,978K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,187K shares, representing a decrease of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 40.16% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

