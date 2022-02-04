BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) closed at $9.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the rare disease drug developer had lost 34.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 7.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BridgeBio Pharma as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.83, up 17.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.19 million, up 27561.67% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BridgeBio Pharma. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% higher within the past month. BridgeBio Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

