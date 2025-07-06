BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Opinions on $300 Million Royalty Financing Deal

Recent discussions on X about BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) have centered around the company's announcement of a $300 million royalty financing deal for its drug acoramidis, known as BEYONTTRA in Europe. Many users have highlighted this as a significant move to bolster the company’s financial position ahead of key launches and late-stage programs, sparking conversations about the potential impact on future growth. The news has drawn attention to the company’s strategic efforts to fund its pipeline, with some expressing curiosity about how this will play out in the competitive biotech landscape.

Additionally, posts on X have noted analyst updates, including a raised price target from a major financial institution, signaling confidence in BridgeBio’s trajectory. There’s a palpable sense of intrigue around upcoming events like an investor webinar on limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, with users speculating on what new data or insights might emerge. These discussions reflect a broader interest in how BridgeBio is positioning itself amidst evolving market dynamics.

BridgeBio Pharma Insider Trading Activity

BridgeBio Pharma insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,565,616 shares for an estimated $260,989,998 .

. NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,037,699 shares for an estimated $37,556,804 .

. FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800

ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900

BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506 .

. MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509

BridgeBio Pharma Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BridgeBio Pharma Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

