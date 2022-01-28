BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) closed at $9.04, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the rare disease drug developer had lost 38.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 12.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BridgeBio Pharma as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BridgeBio Pharma is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.19 million, up 27561.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BridgeBio Pharma. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BridgeBio Pharma is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

