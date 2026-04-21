BioTech
BBOT

BridgeBio Oncology Gets FDA Fast Track Tag For BBO-11818 In KRAS-mutant Pancreatic Cancer

April 21, 2026 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (BBOT) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to BBO-11818 for the treatment of adults with advanced KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The designation follows preliminary data released in January 2026, in which BBO-11818 monotherapy showed a confirmed partial response in pancreatic cancer patients.

The company said anti-tumor activity was observed across dose levels and tumor types, with tumor reductions at higher doses and a generally favorable and differentiated safety profile during dose escalation.

BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase I KONQUER-101 trial in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS-mutant solid tumors, with updated data expected in the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.