BridgeBio Oncology Gets FDA Fast Track Tag For BBO-11818 In KRAS-mutant Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (BBOT) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to BBO-11818 for the treatment of adults with advanced KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The designation follows preliminary data released in January 2026, in which BBO-11818 monotherapy showed a confirmed partial response in pancreatic cancer patients.

The company said anti-tumor activity was observed across dose levels and tumor types, with tumor reductions at higher doses and a generally favorable and differentiated safety profile during dose escalation.

BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase I KONQUER-101 trial in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS-mutant solid tumors, with updated data expected in the second half of 2026.

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