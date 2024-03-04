News & Insights

Markets

BridgeBio Grants Bayer Exclusive License To Commercialize Acoramidis To Treat ATTR-CM In Europe

March 04, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) announced Monday that it has granted German pharmaceutical and life sciences major Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) an exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy or ATTR-CM in Europe.

In exchange, BridgeBio will receive up to $310 million, comprising of upfront and near-term milestone payments, as well as additional undisclosed sales milestones.

Under the partnership, BridgeBio will also receive royalties in a tiered structure beginning in the low-thirties percent on sales of acoramidis in Europe.

Acoramidis is an investigational, next-generation, orally-administered, highly potent small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin or TTR. The US FDA has accepted BridgeBio's New Drug Application or NDA for acoramidis for the treatment of ATTR-CM with a PDUFA action date of November 29, 2024.

In addition, the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for acoramidis with potential EU approval in 2025.

Ananth Sridhar, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, BridgeBio Cardiorenal, said, "This partnership leverages Bayer's established European cardiovascular infrastructure and enables us, via substantial cost savings, to focus our resources on our wholly-owned geographies for acoramidis, including preparing for the US launch."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.