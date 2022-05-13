BridgeBio (BBIO) Up on Deal With BMY for SHP2 Inhibitor

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO were up 14% on Thursday May 12, after management announced that BBIO has inked an exclusive licensing deal with Bristol Myers BMY to develop and commercialize its SHP-2 inhibitor BBP-398, targeting oncology indications.

Per the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio will receive $90 million as an upfront payment from Bristol Myers. BBIO is also eligible to receive up to $815 million of potential milestones as well as tiered royalties in low-to-mid teens.

In addition, BridgeBio will have an option to receive higher royalties on U.S. sales of the drug, provided it funds a portion of development costs upon initiation of registrational studies.

BridgeBio is currently evaluating BBP-398 in three phase I monotherapy and combination studies on solid tumors. While BBIO will continue to lead the ongoing phase I studies on BBP-398, Bristol Myers will lead as well as fund all the future clinical studies evaluating the candidate.

This licensing agreement between BridgeBio and Bristol Myers is an extension of the non-exclusive clinical collaboration contract signed by the two companies last July. Both companies had reached an agreement to study BBP398 in combination with Opdivo, Bristol Myers’ blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, for treating advanced solid tumors carrying KRAS mutations.

Earlier this January, BridgeBio also entered into a non-exclusive clinical collaboration with Amgen AMGN to evaluate the combination of BBP-398 with Amgen’s KRAS G12C inhibitor Lumakras in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced solid tumors. Per the agreement terms, BBIO will be responsible for sponsoring the study, while Amgen will be in charge of the worldwide supply of Lumakras.

Currently, BBIO has more than 30 programs in its pipeline and multiple ongoing clinical studies. Most of these pipeline programs are a result of its tie-ups with academic institutions and industry partners.

More than two-third of BridgeBio’s pipeline programs are in collaboration with the leading academic institutions like Columbia University, University of Texas and Standford University. The milestone fees received from Bristol Myers will help BBIO fund these programs, thereby enabling it to develop its pipeline.

