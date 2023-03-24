BridgeBio attracts takeover interest from pharma companies - Bloomberg News

March 24 (Reuters) - Gene therapy company BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O is attracting takeover interest from some large pharmaceutical firms, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the California-based company were up nearly 13% at $16.82 in after-market trade. It has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Talks of a takeover are ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in a transaction, the report said, adding that BridgeBio may decide to remain independent longer to benefit from the results of upcoming drug trials.

The company, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, develops treatments for genetic diseases and cancers.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com))

